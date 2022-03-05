WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The second-seeded Hartford varsity girls' ice hockey team prevailed 5-4 in overtime over third-ranked U-32 in Friday's Division 2 semifinal.
Sophie Trombley tipped in a Grace Bazin shot from the blue line with 12 seconds left in OT to win it. Bazin is one of three Bellows Falls students on the Hartford team, along with Jules McDermid and Emma Bazin.
This will be the first title game for the Hurricanes in 20 years. Hartford (19-3) will now take on No. 1 Woodstock (20-1), at UVM's Gutterson Fieldhouse, on Monday at 6 p.m.