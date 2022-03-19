BRATTLEBORO — Amy Haskins made 15 of her 25 free throws at Brattleboro Union High School to nip runner-up Jennifer Strong in the girls’ ages 8-9 division of the local Elks Hoop Shoot in 1983.
Also prevailing in their class and advancing to the regional competition were Joshua Parmenter (8-9 boys), Kari Greenbaum (10-11 girls), Jason Gagliardi (10-11 boys), Nadina Anderson (12-13 girls) and Paul Haskins (12-13 boys).
Joshua Norse, Kathy Georgina, James McAuliffe, Christine Tatro, Matt Henry and Strong all finished second.