WILMINGTON — Alfred Poupart excelled in ski jumping, with leaps of 30 feet and more, at the first winter sports meet of 1934.
Coach N.B. Baker directed the event that took place on the baseball grounds.
For obstacles, the contestants had to vault over a long wooden horse, crawl through a barrel and then dive through a snow bank under a rope.
Burdys Davidson won the girls 100-yard snowshoe obstacle race.
Katherine Davis prevailed in the girls 100-yard ski obstacle race.
The victorious boys were: Leonard Johnson (100-yard ski race); Milton Thomas (100-yard ski obstacle race); William Hawkins (100-yard snowshoe race, snowshoe obstacle race and cross-country race); Philip Stapleton (100-yard ski race); and Richard Waters (ski obstacle race).