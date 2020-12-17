LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndon State College Athletics Hall of Fame has gone virtual, with the 120 inductees being featured on the https://lyndonhornets.com/hof/ site. Three of them played and/or coached in the area, including Jamie Rosso Brown, Chris Brown and Buddy Hayford.
Rosso Brown reached the 1,000-point milestone while at LSC after scoring 1,471 points for Wilmington High School. She helped the Hornets to three conference finals, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Early & Elementary Education in 2005 and taught first grade at Whitingham Elementary School from 2006-2008.
Brown averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game during his senior season with the Hornets in 2005. He scored more than 1,400 career points and was a member of the 2003-2004 LSC men's basketball team that won a school-record 12 consecutive games. Brown is currently the head coach of the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team.
Hayford, who was inducted for soccer, graduated from LSC in 1979. He is the Twin Valley Athletic Director, along with the school's boys soccer and girls basketball coach. He has more wins than any soccer coach in Vermont history.