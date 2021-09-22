BRATTLEBORO — Peter-Owen Hayward of Brattleboro recently joined the rest of his Syracuse University 2020 graduating class in celebrating the granting of their degrees ceremony, which had been postponed for a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelors of Science Degree involving completion of a dual degree program involving major in Finance from the Whitman School of Management and a major in Advertising from the Newhouse School of Communications. In recognition of making the Dean’s list every semester, he was selected to the American Collegiate Hockey Association All-Academic Team.
Hayward was a four-year player for the Syracuse University men’s ice hockey team. He played in 123 games and led the team each year in scoring, setting several team records including all-time points leader (198), goals scored (111), and number of assists (87). He was named to the league All-Star Rookie Team, twice to the All-Star 2nd Team, ESCHL Playoff MVP, two-time Team MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. He served as an officer and captain of the team for three years, two as assistant captain and his last year as senior captain.
When asked what was the most meaningful award, Hayward replied with, “The MVP of the ESCHL Playoff Tournament that we won was pretty cool. But I think being voted a captain — the fact that it came from my teammates, not just the coaches. Having that faith placed in you, that was probably the most meaningful.“
Hayward, who is employed by GE Financial, was recruited into their Financial Management Program at the beginning of his senior year. He has served rotations in Georgia, New York and Massachusetts. He turned down an opportunity to play hockey in Europe, but has been actively involved in Atlanta and Boston area leagues.
"I will play hockey until I can’t skate," he insisted.
As a former Brattleboro Youth Hockey Association player, Hayward teamed up with other area collegiate players, such as Laura Rollins, Ryan Little and Cam Wright, to capture various state and regional titles. Hayward was a seven-year Vermont Select All-Star, was a Massachusetts State U-18 champion with the Rifles, and spent a year with the Junior Bruins before heading to Syracuse University.