WESTMINSTER — Whenever Bellows Falls defensive coordinator Ryan Stoodley grabbed a piece of chalk during team meetings this fall, it's quite possible that he used it to write out an equation such as Newton's second law of motion.
That formula could be the secret to junior end Cole Moore's success.
The physics fan used the perfect amount of force and acceleration to record three sacks in a Division 2 semifinal against the Colonels. He then received 209 votes for his efforts to earn Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
Moore was the ninth and final winner this season, joining Finch Holmes, Ozzie VanHendrick, Rin Woodcock, Caden Haskell, Erika Favreau, Sadie Scott, Eli Allbee and Trey Corey.
All About Cole
1. Favorite movie? "Grown Ups"
2. Other interests of yours? Basketball, baseball
3. Career goal? Lawyer
4. Earliest football memory? Winning the PeeWee championship in 4th grade
5. Favorite team? Patriots
6. Favorite player? Matthew Judon
7. A bucket list item? Go to Vegas
8. One thing you're thankful for? My family and friends
9. Favorite class? Physics
10. One thing people should know about you? I have a brother and a sister, both in high school