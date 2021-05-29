BRATTLEBORO — Matt Henry sank 21 of 25 free-throw attempts to win the boys’ ages 12-13 category of the 1984 Elks Hoop Shoot. Kari Greenbaum finished first in the ages 12-13 girls’ contest.
Chris Haskins became the boys’ runner-up after defeating his cousin Paul in a shootout. Kelly Millerick bested Jennifer Lane in a shootout to take second in the girls’ ages 12-13 division.
The other Brattleboro area champions were: Janine Granger (ages 8-9 girls), Kathy Georgina (ages 10-11 girls), Kyle Miner (ages 8-9 boys) and Carl Granger (ages 10-11 boys). Earning a silver medal were: Christina Valenti (ages 10-11 girls), Josh Norse (ages 8-9 boys) and Mike Lavender (ages 10-11 boys).