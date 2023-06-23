BRATTLEBORO — Kyle Henry will be among the Class of 2023 inductees into the BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
A dominant player in two sports, Henry helped lead Brattleboro’s basketball team to runner-up in the Vermont State Championship in 2002 and was a leader on baseball teams that won the State Championship in 2001 and were semi-finalists in 2002 and 2003.
A 1,000-point scorer for the basketball team, Henry was team captain and MVP in 2003 and won several other basketball honors: Marble Valley League Player of the Year in 2003, First Team All-MVL in 2002 and 2003, Second Team All-MVL in 2001, First Team Burlington Free Press Basketball in 2002 and 2003. He was a Dream Dozen selection of Underclassmen in 2002 and was a Vermont McDonald’s All-American nominee in basketball in 2003. He was twice named to the All-Tournament Team in Spaulding, where his clutch play included two free throws he sank with three seconds left on the clock to lead Brattleboro to a 63-62 win over Essex. He was selected to participate in the Vermont North-South All-Star Basketball Game in 2003 and was awarded the Martin J. Lepan Trophy for basketball skill and sportsmanship in 2003.
On the baseball diamond, Henry was a force with his bat and on the mound. He was selected to the Twin-State Baseball game in 2003 and was named Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in 2003. He was selected to participate in the Area Code Games in 2002, a showcase of the top 250 prospects in the country, in Long Beach, Calif.
He signed to attend University of Connecticut on a baseball scholarship and transferred to University of Vermont in 2006 where he had a solid career as a pitcher and first baseman. He won six games and struck out 67 batters in 114.1 innings pitched and finished with a career batting average of .289 with five home runs and 43 RBIs. He was voted Vermont Sports Writers Athlete of the Month for April 2007. He played for the Keene Swamp Bats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League in 2007.