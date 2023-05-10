TOWNSHEND — At the start of the bottom of the first inning Tuesday, Leland & Gray’s Parker Richardson walked up to the plate. After seeing a couple pitches from West Rutland’s Andrew Baily, the senior roped a ball to right field and didn’t stop running until he crossed home plate.
It was a sign of things to come for the Rebels. Over the next three innings, Leland & Gray (6-4) put nine more runs on the board before Cody Hescock, who pitched a gem for the Rebels, finished off the Golden Horde (5-5) in the top of the fifth inning for the 10-0 win.
Hescock went all five innings for the Rebels, pitching a one hit shutout and striking out nine on 65 pitches.
“That’s what we needed. We needed this game big time for our confidence because our last game it wasn’t there and this just helps us move forward,” said Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt. “I tried to tell the guys, we learned from that last game where we didn’t produce anything, and they showed up today, which is great.”
After tacking on a run in the second inning and Hescock striking out the side in the top of the third, Spencer Claussen got the offense started again for the Rebels in the bottom of the third with a single to right field. A fly ball by Hescock dropped in for a hit, putting runners on first and second, and then Claussen and Hescock both stole a base with Wyatt Beattie at the plate.
Beattie did not waste the opportunity. The senior hit a two-RBI double to put the Rebels up 4-0.
“We’ve been down four and we’ve come back, but when we hang our heads and we take ourselves out of it we don’t have much of a chance,” said West Rutland head coach Dave Bartlett. “We have to stay in it all game, we can’t die down in the second and expect to be in it against a team like that.”
After Chip Winkler was hit by a pitch, Bartlett brought in Gus Covarrubias. The change did not cool the Rebels’ bats though.
Theo Kelloway doubled to left, putting runners on second and third. A passed ball allowed Winkler to score and a sacrifice fly by Delano Schmidt brought home Kelloway to make it 7-0 before West Rutland was able to get out of the inning.
“We won every inning, which was our goal. If you win every inning you’re going to win the ballgame,” said Rancourt. “Overall everybody was hitting really well today.”
Hescock made quick work of the Golden Horde in the top of the fourth, retiring them in order.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Rebels went back to work. Claussen walked to lead off and then stole second and third with Hescock at the plate. A single by Hescock made it 8-0, and at that point Rancourt tagged Jack Garland to pinch run for Hescock.
The freshman added to the offensive attack, stealing second to get into scoring position. After Beattie grounded out, Winkler was able to leg out a single in part due to a fielding miscue by West Rutland to set up runners on first and second.
Kelloway made the Golden Horde pay. An RBI single scored Garland and Winkler scored on a fielder’s choice to give the Rebels a 10-0 lead before West Rutland was able to get out of the inning.
“Chip Winkler, he got on base. Both times he scored. As long as we can get on base and get the guys moving, that’s what I like,” Rancourt said.
Hescock faced just four batters in the top of the fifth to close out the game and earn the win.
Leland & Gray will host Mill River on Saturday at 11 a.m. The team will also be holding “Dingers for Dylan” on Saturday to honor the memory of Dylan Landers, a member of the baseball team who passed away in 2021.