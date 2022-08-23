GORHAM, N.H. — We know why Jack and Jill went up the hill, but there’s no telling what possessed Jonathan Heydenreich to do so.
The Winchester resident got on his bicycle Saturday morning and then used his strong legs and low gear to climb 7.4 miles to the finish of the annual Mount Washington Auto Road race.
“Folks have described it as 50 percent physical and 50 percent mental. To keep going and not quit when you spend so much time at your limit, is something I cannot find words to describe,” said the Pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church on Western Avenue in Brattleboro. “The winner and second place fellow had to be helped off their bikes at the finish. I think it is like that for a lot of folks.”
He compared the challenging course to Union Hill, which is about the same average grade. Imagine pedaling up the Brattleboro street 53 consecutive times.
“No part of the Auto Road is flat. It is considered one of the hardest hill climbs in the USA, if not the world,” said the author of this newspaper’s Mindful Moment column.
The 66-year-old placed 337th out of 383 finishers. His time of 2:13:07 is 18 minutes faster than his 2017 clocking, but he considers the encouragement and assistance to be his race highlights.
“You can do this. You got it,” a competitor said to him as he pedaled past her on a steep curve.
A man was clapping for him as he went up the last section before the finish.
At the very end, someone offered to carry his bike down the steps to his car.
“Solitude and quiet,” are what Heydenreich said he likes best about the sport. “Biking is my way of centering myself. It is a spiritual discipline for me.”
He is really excited about participating in an area fundraising ride on Sept. 17. If you are interested in contributing, you can make a check out to “Brattleboro Boys and Girls Club” and send it to Trinity Lutheran Church, 161 Western Avenue, Brattleboro, Vt., 05301.