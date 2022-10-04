WESTMINSTER — If you've ever wondered why Caden Haskell chose his jersey number, it has nothing to do with Paul Hornung or Donovan McNabb.
"I wear No. 5 because I was born on May 5, 2005, on a Thursday, which is technically the fifth day of the week," said the Bellows Falls varsity football player.
Haskell recently received 193 votes to earn Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors. He is now in the running for a Marina Restaurant prize.
"He is a team first guy," noted BF coach Bob Lockerby.
The Terriers have won 16 consecutive games, including a 5-0 start this year. Haskell already has over 900 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
All About Caden
1. Graduation year? 2023.
2. A favorite class? Psychology & Sociology.
3. A favorite movie? Dazed N Confused.
4. First football team you ever played on? The Dolphins Peewee team.
5. Some other interests of yours? I like playing guitar, I love snowboarding, I like baseball and basketball, and I love video games.
6. A best football memory? Definitely knowing we won it all for my junior year state championship.
7. Future plans? I plan on attending a college, majoring in Computer Science and playing football there.
8. Who do you look up to? I look up to both of my parents. They always strive to be great, so I want to as well.
9. One thing you are looking forward to? I’m looking forward to hopefully winning a state championship.
10. What's one song that you like? "Play that Funky Music," by Wild Cherry.