Vermont
Division 1
1. Champlain Valley Union (5-1)
2. Burlington (5-1)
3. Burr and Burton (8-1)
4. Colchester (5-2)
5. Essex (5-3)
6. Mount Anthony Union (7-3)
7. Rice (5-2)
8. BRATTLEBORO (5-1)
9. BFA-Saint Albans (4-3)
10. Saint Johnsbury (3-4)
11. South Burlington (3-5)
12. Mount Mansfield (1-5)
13. Rutland (1-6)
Division 3
1. Hazen (7-0)
2. Thetford (4-1)
3. BELLOWS FALLS (6-3)
4. Peoples Academy (4-1)
5. Green Mountain (5-2)
6. Woodstock (3-2)
7. Williamstown (3-3)
8. Windsor (2-5)
9. Montpelier (2-4)
10. Fairfax (3-7)
11. LELAND & GRAY (3-7)
12. Northfield (2-5)
13. Vergennes (1-4)
14. Randolph (0-6)
15. Oxbow (0-6)
16. Mill River (0-7)
New Hampshire
Division 4
1. Derryfield (10-0)
2. Woodsville (7-1)
3. Gorham (4-1)
4. Epping (4-2)
5. Sunapee (6-3)
6. Newmarket (6-3)
7. Colebrook (5-3)
8. Concord Christian (5-3)
9. Littleton (5-4)
10. Pittsfield (4-4)
11. Wilton (4-5)
12. Farmington (4-5)
13. Lin-Wood (3-5)
14. HINSDALE (3-5)
15. Groveton (2-4)
16. Lisbon (2-6)
17. Profile (2-6)
18. Pittsburg-Canaan (1-4)
19. Portsmouth Christian (1-6)
20. Franklin (0-8)