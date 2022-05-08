Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Vermont

Division 1

1. Champlain Valley Union (5-1)

2. Burlington (5-1)

3. Burr and Burton (8-1)

4. Colchester (5-2)

5. Essex (5-3)

6. Mount Anthony Union (7-3)

7. Rice (5-2)

8. BRATTLEBORO (5-1)

9. BFA-Saint Albans (4-3)

10. Saint Johnsbury (3-4)

11. South Burlington (3-5)

12. Mount Mansfield (1-5)

13. Rutland (1-6)

Division 3

1. Hazen (7-0)

2. Thetford (4-1)

3. BELLOWS FALLS (6-3)

4. Peoples Academy (4-1)

5. Green Mountain (5-2)

6. Woodstock (3-2)

7. Williamstown (3-3)

8. Windsor (2-5)

9. Montpelier (2-4)

10. Fairfax (3-7)

11. LELAND & GRAY (3-7)

12. Northfield (2-5)

13. Vergennes (1-4)

14. Randolph (0-6)

15. Oxbow (0-6)

16. Mill River (0-7)

New Hampshire

Division 4

1. Derryfield (10-0)

2. Woodsville (7-1)

3. Gorham (4-1)

4. Epping (4-2)

5. Sunapee (6-3)

6. Newmarket (6-3)

7. Colebrook (5-3)

8. Concord Christian (5-3)

9. Littleton (5-4)

10. Pittsfield (4-4)

11. Wilton (4-5)

12. Farmington (4-5)

13. Lin-Wood (3-5)

14. HINSDALE (3-5)

15. Groveton (2-4)

16. Lisbon (2-6)

17. Profile (2-6)

18. Pittsburg-Canaan (1-4)

19. Portsmouth Christian (1-6)

20. Franklin (0-8)