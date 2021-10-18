Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Division 1

1. Rutland 6-0

2. Hartford 6-1

3. Champlain Valley Union 5-1

4. Middlebury 4-3

5. Saint Johnsbury 3-3

6. Essex 4-3

7. BFA Saint Albans 4-3

8. Seawolves 2-4

9. Burr and Burton 2-5

10. Colchester 1-6

11. Mount Mansfield 1-6

Division 2

1. BELLOWS FALLS 7-0

2. Mount Anthony Union 5-2

3. Union-32 Raiders 5-2

4. Lyndon 3-3

5. BRATTLEBORO 3-4

6. Rice 3-3

7. Spaulding 3-3

8. Fair Haven 3-4

9. Mount Abraham 1-5

10. Milton 2-4

11. North Country 0-4

Division 3

1. Windsor 7-0



2. Fairfax/Lamoille 5-1

3. Otter Valley 5-2

4. Woodstock 5-2

5. Springfield 3-4

6. Mill River 2-5

7. Oxbow 1-5

8. Poultney 1-6

9. Missisquoi Valley 0-7

Week 8 Schedule

Friday at 7 p.m.

Saint Albans at Colchester

Middlebury at Burr and Burton

CVU at Essex

Hartford at Rutland

Mount Mansfield at Seawolves

Rice at BRATTLEBORO

Fair Haven at MAU

Milton at Spaulding

North Country at Union-32

Otter Valley at Springfield

Windsor at Woodstock

Saturday at 1 p.m.

Lyndon at Saint Johnsbury

Mill River at Poultney

BELLOWS FALLS at Mount Abraham

Oxbow at Fairfax/Lamoille