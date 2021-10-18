Division 1
1. Rutland 6-0
2. Hartford 6-1
3. Champlain Valley Union 5-1
4. Middlebury 4-3
5. Saint Johnsbury 3-3
6. Essex 4-3
7. BFA Saint Albans 4-3
8. Seawolves 2-4
9. Burr and Burton 2-5
10. Colchester 1-6
11. Mount Mansfield 1-6
Division 2
1. BELLOWS FALLS 7-0
2. Mount Anthony Union 5-2
3. Union-32 Raiders 5-2
4. Lyndon 3-3
5. BRATTLEBORO 3-4
6. Rice 3-3
7. Spaulding 3-3
8. Fair Haven 3-4
9. Mount Abraham 1-5
10. Milton 2-4
11. North Country 0-4
Division 3
1. Windsor 7-0
2. Fairfax/Lamoille 5-1
3. Otter Valley 5-2
4. Woodstock 5-2
5. Springfield 3-4
6. Mill River 2-5
7. Oxbow 1-5
8. Poultney 1-6
9. Missisquoi Valley 0-7
Week 8 Schedule
Friday at 7 p.m.
Saint Albans at Colchester
Middlebury at Burr and Burton
CVU at Essex
Hartford at Rutland
Mount Mansfield at Seawolves
Rice at BRATTLEBORO
Fair Haven at MAU
Milton at Spaulding
North Country at Union-32
Otter Valley at Springfield
Windsor at Woodstock
Saturday at 1 p.m.
Lyndon at Saint Johnsbury
Mill River at Poultney
BELLOWS FALLS at Mount Abraham
Oxbow at Fairfax/Lamoille