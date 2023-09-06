BRATTLEBORO — The extreme heat has been causing some disruption to the fall sports schedules.
The decision of whether or not games will be played or not is left up to the schools. On Tuesday, some local schools had games cancelled while others were played, but under different circumstances than how a typical game would proceed.
The cross country meet at Bellows Falls Union High School Tuesday was cancelled and the Leland & Gray boys soccer game against Springfield was also cancelled and rescheduled for Oct. 14, according to Leland & Gray Athletic Director Tammy Claussen.
“I got an email at 5:20 in the morning from the AD at Springfield alerting me of the heat index and how it may be an issue,” said Claussen. “So, between the consultation with Springfield and myself it was determined that we just weren’t able to play yesterday based on what the heat index was going to be at 4:30 p.m.”
On Wednesday, Bellows Falls postponed two games; a field hockey game against Windsor and a soccer game against Springfield, according to Athletic Director Connor Bean. Brattleboro also postponed its field hockey game against Woodstock, according to Brattleboro Athletic Director Chris Sawyer.
Some other teams did play on Tuesday. The Twin Valley boys soccer team played Green Mountain.
“We played our game yesterday and midway through each half we took a five-minute water break, which worked out just fine. The kids were able to come off the field, get some water and some Gatorade and go back out,” said Twin Valley Athletic Director and boys soccer coach Buddy Hayford. “So, we chunked it up into four 20-minute quarters (and that) tends to work quite well.”
Hayford said for a substantial portion of the game yesterday there was a large cloud over the field, which helped reduce the temperature on the pitch. Things such as a little bit of cloud cover or breeze can really help reduce the risk, Hayford said.
The Hinsdale boys soccer team took the same approach during an away game against Wilton-Lyndeborough, according to Hinsdale Athletic Director Sam Kilelee. Hinsdale lost the game 2-1 in double overtime. Overtime periods were 10 minutes and Kilelee said that the teams took five-minute water breaks in between; the same duration that the two teams took in between quarters throughout the course of the game.
While Hinsdale cancelled middle school practices on Wednesday, Kilelee said that the JV game scheduled for 4 p.m. at home was still going to be played taking the same approach as the varsity game the day before. Kilelee said canopies had also been placed over the benches to provide players with shade.
All the athletic directors said they used a wet bulb globe temperature measuring device, which is recommended by the Vermont Principal’s Association (VPA) to help inform their decisions when it came to whether or not to hold games or practices. The device also indicates the severity of the risk in one of five categories “minimal, low, moderate, high, and extreme.”
When it comes to practices, as with games, there have been different approaches. Twin Valley moved some practices inside on Wednesday and while the girls soccer game was still going to be played, it was not set to begin until 6 p.m. Leland & Gray was examining the possibility of alternative practice spaces or moving practice times until later in the evening.
Brattleboro also decided to change its practice times, holding some practices beginning at 6 or 6:30 a.m. and holding others in the evening.
“We’ve been shifting our practice times to either the early morning or later in the evening. Fortunately, we have lights on a couple of fields here. So, we’ve made those changes,” Sawyer said. “We’ve been able to adjust. We don’t want to make a steady diet of early morning practices, but it’s getting us through a couple of days.”
All the ADS said they were making decisions about games and practices on a daily basis.