Now that the spring high school sports season has come to a close, it seems the appropriate time to write this column that has been rattling around in the back of my head for a couple weeks now. For me, this was the first full season of coverage since I joined the Brattleboro Reformer as sports editor/reporter in February.
Throughout the spring season there were a lot of great performances for some of the area’s student athletes. There were some I was fortunate enough to be there for and some others I regrettably missed. As I think about this past season there are several moments that stand out to me.
One was the Brattleboro Union High School girls tennis team picking up the first two wins for the program after a drought of at least a four and a half years. It was a significant moment for a program that was at risk of being eliminated just the year before.
As the middle of the season approached and I looked at the schedules of all the teams I had yet to cover in person, the Brattleboro versus Bellows Falls girls tennis match was one that stuck out. I thought that it would be a competitive match and I was right. It actually turned out to be two matches, as Bellows Falls had asked to play two on the same day due to some scheduling issues.
Not only were some of the individual matches throughout the day close, but there were also some special moments such as Brattleboro’s Evie Kiehl winning her first varsity match.
At the end of the season, I went out to cover Twin Valley baseball’s game against Stratton Mountain School. This year was the first time that Twin Valley was able to field a varsity baseball team in five years. While SMS ended up winning the game, one of the things that struck me was the grit and determination of the Twin Valley team. On two occasions the game came close to ending early due to the 10-run rule and in both instances, Twin Valley fought to extend the game and try to work their way back into it.
Coming into the spring sports season, there were a couple of sports that were new to me: unified basketball and ultimate disc. The first time I covered a unified basketball game I was struck by the level of humanity in the sport. There were actions such as a member of the opposing team handing a player the ball so they could make a basket and celebrating with them when they did that are unique about the sport. The greater community aspect of the opposing team members encouraging, and cheering for, the other team in the middle of the competition is rare also. It does exist in other sports, such as cross-country and track and field, just to name a couple, and it’s always refreshing to see. So, it was gratifying to see that team advance to the southern finals for a chance to compete in the state championship.
I was also able to see some of the great play by both the Bellows Falls and Leland & Gray softball teams that made deep postseason runs, with both teams making it to the state semifinal round. I was able to be at Bellows Falls’ thrilling quarterfinal game against Green Mountain and witness Emma Spaulding’s beautifully executed walk-off squeeze bunt that scored Riley Haskell to give the Terriers the 3-2 win.
There was also the Leland & Gray baseball team’s thrilling 8-7 come-from-behind victory over Arlington during “Dingers for Dylan,” a special fundraising game in honor of Dylan Landers, a member of the baseball team who passed away following a car accident two years ago. The game ended with a walk-off hit by Spencer Claussen to score Garrett Cutts on a day that meant a lot to the seniors on the team, who would have graduated this year with Landers, the coaching staff, and the community at large who turned out to honor Landers’ memory.
Throughout the season there were also some significant moments I wasn’t able to witness firsthand. Some of the ones that come to mind first are Laura Kamel’s second consecutive state championship in discus for Bellows Falls. As I would pour through track and field results from Bellows Falls meets this season, her name was always first in that event. Learning that she won her second consecutive state championship after tracking how she performed all season long wasn’t really a surprise, but it was both impressive and a significant accomplishment given that she is only a sophomore.
There was also the Leland & Gray softball team’s thrilling 9-5 win on the road against Poultney to advance to the semifinals. It was a game I wished I could have attended. Leland & Gray was down 5-4 going into the seventh inning. They were able to tie the game with timely hits from Ava LeCours and Makaila Morse before scoring four runs in the top of the eighth and going on to win the game.
In boys tennis, Brattleboro’s Nathan Kim winning the Vermont State Boys Individual Tournament by defeating his nemesis in Burr & Burton Academy’s Nick O’Donnell was a great achievement also. O’Donnell was the No. 1 ranked singles player in the state and Kim was ranked No. 2 going into the tournament. The two had three meetings during the regular season. The first two were close, but O’Donnell had come out on top. In the third meeting, which took place shortly before the individual tournament, Kim finally beat O’Donnell. The two met again in the final of the individual tournament. It was a rematch of the previous year’s final in which O’Donnell was victorious. This time it was different: Kim was able to come away with the win, claiming his first state individual championship as a junior.
The year was filled with other significant milestones as well, such as the Brattleboro boys 4x100-meter relay team breaking a 30-year-old school record. There was the realization by Brattleboro track and field coach Cindy Shippee shortly before the state championship, that Ava Whitney had broken a 23-year-old school record in the 800-meter run at the 2022 state championship. Whitney then went on to break her own record at this year’s state championship.
There was also Jamison Nystrom’s no-hitter early in the season against Springfield, the first Bellows Falls baseball player in several years to throw a no-hitter.
I’m sure there are probably several other highlights from this year’s spring sports season that I may not have touched on here, but for me, in looking back on the season, these are some of the ones that I think of first. I look forward to fall and the memorable sports moments yet to come from the many local student athletes.