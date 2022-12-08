BRATTLEBORO — In men's basketball league play on Wednesday, GS Precision defeated Brattleboro Subaru 73-69 and Southern Vermont Sprinkler took care of HWP 65-57.
Jeff Palmer (17 points), James Vaughn (16), Ryan Bezio (12) and Jeremy Wolfram (12) did the damage for GSP. Tyler Higley poured in a game-high 26 points to power the car dealership, while Cole Swanson followed with 16 points and Dean Bactad added 11 of his own.
Corey Strouble pumped in 20 points to pace Southern Vermont Sprinkler. Scott Edwards and Paul Trudeau scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, to lead HWP.