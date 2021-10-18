PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Conor Hiner made three tackles during the Plymouth State football team’s 36-0 victory over Fitchburg State on Saturday.
The winners limited the visitors to just 1.8 yards per carry. Fitchburg State’s quarterback only managed to complete five passes for 46 yards.
Hiner now has 27 tackles this season, including a game-high seven against Western Connecticut.
During his varsity football career in Brattleboro, the linebacker racked up 200 tackles, including 20 for loss, 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception. As a senior, he had 113 takedowns, and 11 of those were behind the line of scrimmage.
Plymouth State (2-4) will host Worcester State on Saturday at 1 p.m.