HINSDALE, N.H. — Coming into the season, Hinsdale baseball head coach Sam Kilelee knew Derryfield High School would be the one of the more difficult opponents the team would face throughout the season. The two programs squared off Friday with Derryfield coming out on top 20-10 in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
The two teams scored early and often to begin the game. Coming into the bottom of the third inning, Hinsdale trailed 6-4. Hinsdale’s starting pitcher Aidan Davis led off the inning and was able to get on base. Davis stole second to get into scoring position and then Josh Southwick walked. Two batters later, a one out single scored Davis. Walks by Grady Jutrus and Trey Corey loaded the bases for Hinsdale. After pop up to short, Noah Pangelinan drew a walk to tie the game. At that point, Derryfield coach Drew Hill turned to John McDevitt to take over on the mound. He was able to get out of the inning by inducing a ground out from Davis.
The tie didn’t last for long. Zach Martin got things going in the top of the fourth by running out a single and then stealing second base to get in scoring position. Alex Comire capitalized on the scoring opportunity with an RBI double. A single up the middle by Jack Steward scored Comire and give Derryfield and 8-6 advantage before the Pacers were able to get out of the inning.
The score held until the top of the sixth inning. Martin and Comire both singled off of Davis getting the inning off to a good start. The senior battled back though, striking out Steward and getting Alex Drake to pop up in foul territory along the third base line. A single by McDevitt, which scored another run for Derryfield, resulted in a pitching change.
“Aidan was pitching well. He got up there in pitches and we had to take him out,” said Kilelee. “Aidan threw unbelievable today. He threw the ball hard.”
After the pitching change, Derryfield pulled off a double steal, leaving runners at second and third. Four batters later, Hinsdale was able to get out of the inning, but Derryfield led 13-6.
Stealing bases was a common theme throughout the ball game as both teams were aggressive on the base paths.
“We always try to be aggressive on the base paths. I would rather air on the side of being a little too aggressive sometimes than not aggressive enough,” said Hill. “Make the defense make plays. Make them make throws. Make them put tags down. You know that’s kind of my mantra. Some people think I run the bases too much, but I’d rather make you make a mistake.”
The Pacers would not go down without a fight. They tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
In the final frame though, Derryfield went through the order, scoring six runs before Owen Clemans was thrown out at home attempting to complete an inside the park home run for the final out. Just as they had the inning before, Hinsdale continued to battle until the end, scoring two more runs before the end of the game.
Despite the end result of the game, Kilelee was encouraged by his team’s performance.
“I thought we played pretty well today. We put the bat on the ball. We scored 10 runs. That’s huge and we battled all afternoon. So, I happy with the effort we had today we just came out on the wrong end,” Kilelee said. “We just hung with one of the top teams in Division 4. It didn’t really get out of hand until the sixth or seventh inning, but we played hard and we keep improving and getting better every day. … I think that that’s the goal is playing our best baseball at the end of May going into playoffs.”