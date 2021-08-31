Hinsdale boys’ hosted Sunapee during their home opener soccer match at Hinsdale Middle High School on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
"That was a tough test for us. We knew we were facing the champs from last year and we're a young team," mentioned Sengaloun.
Noah Pangelinan and Aidan Davis both cleared the ball out a couple of times in the first 40 minutes. The home fans were also treated to steals by David Austin and Dylan Pelloni, with each of them passing ahead to Parker Cavanna.
On the 85-degree day, the Lakers would take a 4-0 advantage to the break following burials by Rupert Dalton, Hunter Morse, Andrew Claus and Clifford.
After a long goal kick by Davis, striker Brayden Eastman would get Hinsdale on the board 10 minutes into the second half by driving a shot past goalie Jonah Flint.
"We are counting on Aidan (Davis), Brayden (Eastman), Noah (Pangelinan) and Connor (Sengaloun) to lead this team," said the Hinsdale coach.
Corey put on a clinic just after the intermission. He watched two Sunapee shots ricochet off the frame, tipped one over the crossbar, stopped a couple of breakaways, and even denied an opponent on a rebound chance.
But the aggressive Lakers would score the last six goals of the contest, with Clifford's blast from 10 yards out being the highlight.
Davis, who was given a short rest, would put on a show when he returned to the pitch. The junior put a header on target, nearly put away a throw-in by Eastman, and had a memorable one-on-one bid against Sunapee's Matthew Tschudin along the left side.
The 0-1 Pacers will host Mount Royal (0-1) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale roster: Coach — Syla Sengaloun. Players — Julian Shaink, Parker Cavanna, John Winter, Hunter Taylor, Trey Corey, Brayden Eastman, Ryan Sweetser, Dylan Pelloni, Cooper Scherlin, Blayne Boyd, David Austin, Connor Sengaloun, Noah Pangelinan, Aidan Davis.