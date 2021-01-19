Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

JAFFREY, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team lost to Conant 75-45 on Tuesday evening.

The Pacers got a team-high 17 points from Arth Patel. Noah Pangelinan and Brayden Eastman added seven points each.

"Hinsdale came out firing in the first quarter," coach Carl Anderson commented. "We had some good looks and good drives."

The host Orioles took a 35-18 advantage to the intermission.

Colson Seppala and Manny Hodgson powered the winners with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

The Pacers (0-2) will host Conant (2-0) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.

