HINSDALE, N.H. — In what looked like a UFC bout at times, Sean Brennan threw the knockout blow.
The senior tapped home a thru ball with 11:30 remaining to give the Wilton varsity boys soccer team a 1-0 victory over host Hinsdale on Thursday afternoon.
"There were a lot of elbows being dropped out there," said Hinsdale coach Syla Sengaloun, who compared the action to a rugby match.
Connor Sengaloun was taken down early in the contest and was later fouled on a 1-on-1 breakaway. The verbal exchanges in the second half forced one referee to ask each captain to take control of the situation.
Wilton keeper Ben Jacobs was never seriously challenged. He made five routine saves to earn the shutout.
"This was a moral victory," stated the Hinsdale coach, whose team was routed by Wilton in the first meeting. "I'm beyond proud. The hard work is starting to pay off."
The home team switched things up in net, with Brayden Eastman playing goalie in the first half and Trey Corey taking over after the break. They combined for a dozen stops.
"Brayden did an amazing job and Trey also did an amazing job. We were just unlucky (on Brennan's goal)," mentioned coach Sengaloun.
Cooper Scherlin, Noah Pangelinan and Ryan Sweetser all made a crucial steal to anchor the Hinsdale defense. Aidan Davis was the man at the other end — making a fine crossing pass to David Austin and also unloading a handful of shots from downtown.
"I was happy with our passing and with some of our runs. I also think our intensity picked up," explained the Hinsdale coach.
The 4-9 Pacers will host Farmington-Nute on Friday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale roster: Coach — Syla Sengaloun. Players — Julian Shaink, Parker Cavanna, John Winter, Hunter Taylor, Trey Corey, Brayden Eastman, Ryan Sweetser, Dylan Pelloni, Cooper Scherlin, Blayne Boyd, David Austin, Connor Sengaloun, Noah Pangelinan, Aidan Davis.