HINSDALE, N.H. — As you'd probably guess based on his surname alone, John Winter has ice in his veins.

The sophomore guard drained a 3 from the right corner during a pivotal 14-0 run in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 15 points to lead Hinsdale to a 64-44 victory over visiting Nute in a varsity boys basketball game on Monday evening.

"He had a phenomenal game tonight. He brings the energy," winning coach Carl Anderson said of the super sub.

Leading 32-30, the Pacers closed out the third quarter with a 14-0 surge. Alex Shaink completed a three-point play to spark it, Brayden Eastman followed with a successful drive, Josh Southwick added a putback and a pretty half hook, Noah Pangelinan finished off a fast break, and Winter splashed a trifecta from the right corner during the rally.

Winter would score off of a steal, drop a baseline runner, and later hit a layup after cutting to the hoop and receiving a perfect pass from Tanner Hammond, as the hosts salted it away over the final eight minutes of action.

"It took us a little while to get going, but I thought we showed good energy in the second half," mentioned Hinsdale's head coach.

Aidan Davis carried the Pacers to a 19-10 advantage in the opening quarter. The senior knocked down a couple of shots from beyond the arc, swished a 15-foot jumper from the left baseline, and also pulled down five rebounds in the early going.

"Aidan has an opportunity to blow up every game. When he gets going, he is hard to slow down. He's athletic and he does a lot of uncoachable things," Anderson explained.

A make from downtown by Winter, Hammond's reverse that wowed the crowd, a coast-to-coast move from Pangelinan, and Brayden Eastman's deep deuce all helped Hinsdale maintain its cushion until the intermission.

Gavin Forcier, who finished with a game-high 24 points, would score the first eight points of the third quarter to get Nute within 32-30.

Moments later, Winter would splash a 3 during a pivotal 14-0 run to prove that he does indeed have ice in his veins.

The Pacers (2-4) will welcome Sunapee (1-6) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Hinsdale's scoring: John Winter 15 points, Brayden Eastman 11 points, Aidan Davis 11 points, Tanner Hammond 8 points, Noah Pangelinan 7 points, Alex Shaink 6 points, Josh Southwick 4 points, Connor Clement 2 points

