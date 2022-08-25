HINSDALE, N.H. — Noah Pangelinan, Alex Gaffney, Ryan Sweetser and Trey Corey have one job this fall.
Keep the pressure off of rookie goalie Connor Clement.
"We have a pretty solid group defending our posts," said Hinsdale varsity boys soccer coach Syla Sengaloun of his back line.
The Pacers, who failed to make the playoffs last season, will open up at Portsmouth Christian on Friday at 4 p.m.
"Our midfield is led by Aidan Davis, who can control the center and get back on D if needed," noted the head coach, adding that "Aido" will be flanked by middies John Winter, Connor Sengaloun and Cooper Scherlin.
Brayden Eastman, who scored in his team's thrilling 1-0 win over Mount Royal last season, and Alex Shaink are the leaders on what is said to be a pretty fast front line.
"I'm excited for this season. We have some young talent and a deep bench to work with," noted coach Sengaloun, who has seven seniors on his team that he has been working with since they were freshmen.
Hinsdale's roster: Coach – Syla Sengaloun. Players – Aidan Davis, Alex Gaffney, Aiden McDonald, Alex Shaink, Cooper Scherlin, Connor Sengaloun, Noah Pangelinan, Christian Sprague, Brayden Eastman, Connor Clement, David Austin, Trey Corey, John Winter, Dylan Pelloni, Ryan Sweetser, Hunter Taylor, Blayne Boyd, Jack Clark, Grady Jutras, Julian Shaink.
Hinsdale's schedule
Aug. 26: at Portsmouth Christian, 4 p.m.
Aug. 30: at Sunapee, 4 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8: vs. Mount Royal, 4 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Mascenic, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23: vs. Portsmouth Christian, 4 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Holy Family, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 1: at Pittsfield, 2 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Mount Royal, 5 p.m.
Oct. 6: vs. Sunapee, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Wilton, 3 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Mascenic, 4 p.m.
Oct. 14: vs. Pittsfield, 4 p.m.
Oct. 17: vs. Concord Christian, 4 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Concord Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 21: vs. Holy Family, 4 p.m.