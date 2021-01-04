HINSDALE, N.H. — Twenty-eight years after he helped Brattleboro cut down the nets, Carl Anderson is trying to guide the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team to a state championship of its own.
“We are happy to be playing this season. We are taking all the proper protocols to ensure we are safe and healthy in order to play ball,” said the coach of the Pacers, noting that each player will be allowed to have two family members cheer them on during each home game due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hinsdale will debut at Monadnock on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
The Pacers will certainly miss Dylan Harden, who was selected to the Division 3/4 New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization’s All-Star Game last season. He averaged 22.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.
“Arth Patel and Brayden Eastman are our two returning starters from last year. These two will be key in helping Hinsdale this season,” Anderson mentioned.
They each scored in double figures in their final game of 2020, with Patel pumping in a dozen points and Eastman following with 11.
“Jason Cowan had some big minutes last year and will bring a ton of energy this year,” stated Anderson, adding that Bobby LeClair, Aiden Davis, Tanner Hammond and Noah Pangelinan also play extremely hard. “Alex (Shaink) will surprise some people with his speed and defense. He is a great defender.”
The Pacers have added freshman Hunter Dingman, who is reportedly dangerous from beyond the arc.
Hinsdale roster: Coach — Carl Anderson. Players — Arth Patel, Jason Cowan, Bobby LeClair, Aiden Davis, Tanner Hammond, Noah Pangelinan, Alex Shaink, Brayden Eastman, Hunter Dingman, Julian Shaink, Parker Cavana.
Hinsdale schedule
Jan. 12: at Monadnock, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: host Monadnock, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19: at Conant, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 22: host Conant, 6 p.m.
Jan. 26: at Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 29: host Keene, 6 p.m.
Feb. 5: host Mascenic, 6 p.m.
Feb. 9: host Wilton, 6 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Feb. 16: host Conant, 6 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Conant, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 23: at Monadnock, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: host Monadnock, 6 p.m.