HINSDALE N.H. — With a big lead and his opposition wearing Cincinnati Bengals colors, Hinsdale varsity boys basketball coach Carl Anderson was fearing an AFC Championship-like meltdown.
It didn't happen.
The Pacers would make 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Farmington 66-55.
"That one took a lot out of me," said Anderson, whose team's 15-point lead was cut to six at the two-minute warning.
The student section went bonkers after every Hinsdale hoop, including Brayden Eastman's 3 and a layup from Aidan Davis that put the hosts up 55-40 midway through the fourth.
"D-fense!" was chanted repeatedly by the Hinsdale backers followed by some stomping on the bleachers. Eastman and Davis were listening, with the former taking a charge and the latter swatting a shot.
But Brian Boisvert and Matt Savoy combined for three trifectas as the visitors battled back to within 59-53.
The Pacers, who made 25 of 37 free throws on the night, sank seven shots from the charity stripe down the stretch to pull away.
"Noah (Pangelinan) had been struggling, but he stepped up huge. He had so many big moments," Anderson pointed out.
With Eastman in foul trouble and starter Mike Lugo dealing with an injury, Pangelinan (16 points) had a putback, hit a runner, drained three free throws and banked home a 12-footer to help the home team take a 27-21 advantage to the intermission.
Eastman (21 points) scored eight consecutive points in the third quarter while Alex Shaink (15 points) and Davis (9 points) each contributed with a clutch hoop as the 4-4 Pacers pushed their lead to 48-36 with eight minutes remaining.