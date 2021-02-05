HINSDALE, N.H. — Forty-eight hours before the big game in Tampa, there was really only one way to describe Delaney Wilcox' performance.
It was super.
The point guard impressed the crowd when singing the national anthem and then drained five shots from beyond the arc in limited action, helping the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team to a 60-41 rout of Mascenic on Friday evening at the Stable.
"She did a great job with the anthem," said winning coach Terry Bonnette, noting that it was the second time Wilcox has sung it before a game. "She was on fire. That's two games in a row now that she has shot the ball like that."
The Lady Pacers opened up a 23-0 lead over the first seven minutes. Starters Kleay Steever, Olivia Pangelinan, Audrey Martin, Angelina Nardolillo and Wilcox combined for nine steals in that span.
Those five 12th graders had been honored prior to the contest.
"Senior Night means everything," said Nardolillo after posing for pictures with her crew. "Delaney and I have had a connection the last few games that's been insane. We want to win another championship."
The center scored a game-high 27 points as the Lady Pacers beat the Vikings for a fourth consecutive time. She completed a three-point play, showed off four sick post moves, had seven put-backs, and added a couple of made free throws.
"She was pretty dominant in there. They continually doubled and tripled her, but she handled it," mentioned Bonnette.
Wilcox (17 points) and Pangelinan each connected from downtown during the early surge, with the second of those coming after a takeaway by Martin. Steever contributed with a steal and layup.
"We went with a 1-3-1 zone and I thought we played it well. We covered the shooting spots," the Hinsdale coach stated. His starting five held the visitors to just nine total points in 16 minutes on the court.
Nardolillo, who played in the center of that scheme, swatted shots by Corrinne Griffis and Lexis Vantour. After her first rejection, she pushed the ball and dished to Steever for a bunny.
The hosts hit five trifectas in the third quarter, including four from Wilcox and another by Pangelinan. Megan Roberts splashed a 3 in the last two minutes of the game.
It was the fifth victory of the season for the Lady Pacers, who had defeated the Vikings 57-31 on Thursday. Wilcox (25 points) and Nardolillo (16) were also Hinsdale's top scorers in that one.
Mascenic scoring on Friday: Kenzie Cormier 9 points, Skye Lambert 8 points, Hannah Zina 6 points, Lexis Vantour 6 points, E. Pearson 4 points, Corrinne Griffis 3 points, Olivia Shaw 2 points, Leah St. John 2 points, Emma Schaumloffel 1 point.j
Hinsdale scoring on Friday: Angelina Nardolillo 27 points, Delaney Wilcox 17 points, Olivia Pangelinan 6 points, Megan Roberts 5 points, Kleay Steever 4 points, Brooke Pagach 1 point.