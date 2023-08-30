The Hinsdale girls soccer team lost 4-0 to Sunapee in the regular season opener Tuesday. The team will be back in action on Thursday, Sept. 7, for the home opener against Portsmouth Christian Academy. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
