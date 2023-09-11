HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale High School girls soccer team lost to 6-0 to Portsmouth Christian Academy (3-1) on Thursday. Hinsdale fell to 0-2 on the season.
Despite the heat, the Hinsdale girls' soccer team took on Portsmouth Christian Academy on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Hinsdale’s Jenna Emery and Portsmouth Christian Academy’s Tatum Smith compete for the ball during a girls’ soccer match n Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Portsmouth Christian Academy’s Hinsdale’s Kelsey Delano tries to get the ball during a girls’ soccer match n Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Portsmouth Christian Academy’s Tatiana Stockbower kicks the ball while Hinsdale’s defense tries to get to her during a girls’ soccer match n Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Despite the heat, the Hinsdale girls' soccer team took on Portsmouth Christian Academy on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Hinsdale’s Jenna Emery and Portsmouth Christian Academy’s Tatum Smith compete for the ball during a girls’ soccer match n Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Portsmouth Christian Academy’s Hinsdale’s Kelsey Delano tries to get the ball during a girls’ soccer match n Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Portsmouth Christian Academy’s Tatiana Stockbower kicks the ball while Hinsdale’s defense tries to get to her during a girls’ soccer match n Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
The team was scheduled to play Pittsfield on Saturday, but that game and others scheduled for Saturday were postponed.