Despite the heat, the Hinsdale girls’ soccer team took on Portsmouth Christian Academy on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale High School girls soccer team lost to 6-0 to Portsmouth Christian Academy (3-1) on Thursday. Hinsdale fell to 0-2 on the season.

PHOTOS: Hinsdale hosts Portsmouth Christian Academy

The team was scheduled to play Pittsfield on Saturday, but that game and others scheduled for Saturday were postponed. 