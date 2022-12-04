HINSDALE, N.H. — A former gold glove shortstop in the Brattleboro men's softball league is now counting on his players to do whatever it takes to keep the opposition from scoring.
"I expect the girls to play great defense and to get better on offense as the season progresses," said Hinsdale varsity girls basketball coach Terry Bonnette.
The Lady Pacers, who won it all in 2018 and 2021, will debut at Franklin on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
"We have six returners and six new players. We are pretty young this year and a little inexperienced, especially on offense," noted Bonnette. "I am expecting those returners to really come into their own this year, led by Addy Nardolillo as one of our bigs and Brookelynn Pagach as our point guard. Aleah Owen will also be counted on heavily to take on some of the scoring for us."
"Baby Nard" is a three-sport star. She was nominated for the Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week after making a handful of highlight reel saves against Concord Christian, she singled to left to spark a softball comeback victory over Wilton, and scored a dozen points versus Holy Family on the court last season.
The junior forward will likely be her floor general's primary target. Pagach can also fill it up, however, scoring 14 herself in that 57-38 win over Holy Family.
The Lady Pacers' home opener is scheduled for Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Hinsdale's players: Lily Briggs, Addy Nardolillo, Aleah Owen, Lilee Taylor, Brookelynn Pagach, Daytona Boyd, Gabi Prain, Renee Crosby, Ari Lee, Rylee Grove, Daylyn Dupui, Reese Howard.
Hinsdale's schedule
Dec. 6: at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 9: at Holy Family, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: vs. Mascenic, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 16: vs. Nute, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: vs. Sunapee, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 21: vs. Wilton, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 6: vs. Franklin, 5 p.m.
Jan. 13: at Nute, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: vs. Newport, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20: at Wilton, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Newport, 6 p.m.
Jan. 27: vs. Epping, 6 p.m.
Feb. 1: at Mount Royal, 5 p.m.
Feb. 3: vs. Holy Family, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 6: at Mascenic, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 8: vs. Mount Royal, 5 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Epping, 6 p.m.
Feb. 13: at Sunapee, 5:30 p.m.