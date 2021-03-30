Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

KEENE, N.H. — Hinsdale High School graduates Juliana Yialiades and Dylan Harden each placed second for Keene State College at the Eastern Connecticut Invitational track meet on March 27.

Yialiades was the runner-up in the 1,500-meter race in a time of 6:40:04. Harden soared 6.03 meters to earn silver in the long jump.

Yialiades was on Hinsdale's cross-country and track teams. She placed 17th overall on the Newmarket trail as the Lady Pacers won the Granite State Conference Championship for the first time in program history.

As a high school senior, Harden was selected to play in the Division 3-4 New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization All-Star basketball game. He averaged 21.3 points per game to lead the Pacers offensively and was ranked third in scoring in D-4.