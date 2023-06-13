HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale middle school softball team turned in a perfect season, finishing with a 9-0 record.
The team started off hot with an 18-6 win over Monadnock Regional Middle School. The win was a significant one for the team for a number of a reasons. Monadnock is a Division 3 program that is typically well known for having good softball teams, according to Hinsdale head coach Dave Ricker.
When the team initially saw Monadnock on the schedule, Ricker said members of the team were concerned in part because of the difference in divisions with Hinsdale being a Division 4 program. Ricker was not concerned. Before the team even took the field that day, Ricker was viewing the game as a catalyst for the season as a whole.
“I wanted them to get that big confidence builder in first game, going up and beating them and then I knew that momentum in that first game would carry us the rest of the year,” Ricker said.
The win had the desired effect, particularly on his pitcher Rylee Rockwood and catcher Rya Tetreault.
Tetreault had caught for the team last year as a sixth grader and Rockwood, an eighth grader who will be moving on to the varsity level next season, began her pitching career in the last game of the 2022 season when the team’s starting pitcher was unavailable due to illness.
Coming into this season, Ricker said he noticed from the first practice that Rockwood was taking her pitching seriously and he indicated that her performance this year was a large reason for the team’s success.
“She absolutely was phenomenal on the mound this year,” said Ricker. “She went 10-0 in her pitching career for middle school. You can’t beat that.”
One of the other significant contributors the team, who will also be moving up the varsity level next season, was Haley Cowan. Throughout the year, Ricker said Cowan was among the players who had the most hits on the season.
In the first five games of the season, the team was putting up significant numbers, scoring 16.4 runs a game while allowing only 4.6. It was at that point in the season that Ricker believed the team may not lose a game.
“I did have a strong feeling that they were going to be a really strong team this year based on the girls I had returning,” said Ricker. “I knew when we got to the halfway point, when we were 5-0, that we had a pretty good shot at going undefeated.”
Despite the early success, Ricker told the team the second half of the season was not going to be as easy, since all of the five teams they would face throughout the year had seen them once.
“It wasn’t all that easy. We had some really close games in the second half,” Ricker said. “The games got a lot tighter and a lot closer.”
In the team’s second meetings with both Leland & Gray Union Middle High School of Townshend, Vt., and Walpole, N.H., Ricker said the games were much closer with a 17-14 win over the Rebels and a 12-8 win over Walpole Elementary School.
Going into next season, Ricker will have the bulk of the lineup back as of the 14 players on the team only Rockwood and Cowan will be the only players moving up to the varsity level. The remaining 12 players are evenly split with between seventh and sixth graders