Addy Nardolillo (5) brings the ball up for the Hinsdale Pacers Girls Basketball Team against against Epping Blue Devils Friday night in Hinsdale. Purchase local photos online.
Addy Nardolillo (5) shoots a free throw for the Hinsdale High Girls Basketball team against Epping Friday night in Hinsdale.
Addy Nardolillo (5) tries a three point basket for the Hinsdale High Girls Basketball team against Epping Friday night in Hinsdale.
Aleah Owen (12) dribbles by Epping defender at the Hinsdale High Girls Basketball game against Epping Friday night in Hinsdale.
Brooke Pagach (3) shoots a foul shot for the Hinsdale Pacers Girls Basketball Team against against Epping Blue Devils Friday night in Hinsdale.
Daylyn Dupuis (24) three point basket tied up the game at 27 to 27 late in the fouth quarter for the Hinsdale Girls Basketball Team against Epping Friday night in Hinsdale.
Gabi Frain struggles for the ball on the floor for the Hinsdale Pacers Girls Basketball Team against against the Epping Blue Devils Friday night in Hinsdale.
Hinsdale High Girls Basketball Coach Terry Bonnette talks to team at game against Epping Friday night in Hinsdale.
Hinsdale Pacer Brooke Pagach (3) dribbles through Epping defenders at the Girls Basketball game against the Epping Blue Devils Friday night in Hinsdale.
Hinsdale Pacers Girls Basketball Team lines up for National Anthem before game against against Epping Blue Devils Friday night in Hinsdale.
HINSDALE N.H. — The Hinsdale High School girls basketball team, playing on its home court Friday, suffered its second loss of the season, falling to Epping 34-29.
In the opening quarter, the Hinsdale Pacers (7-2) could not find a way to stop the Epping Blue Devils (9-4) and Annabelle Shumway, who scored 6 of her game-leading 14 points. Epping grabbed most of the rebounds, seemingly stole the ball at will, and ended the half leading 20-8.
The Pacers came out energized for the second half. Junior Addy Nardolillo scored 10 of her team-leading 13 points and point guard junior Brooke Pagach and the rest of the team doubled down on defense, as the Pacers pulled to within 23-20 in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter things got even more interesting for the home team. With less than five and a half minutes to go, Pagach sank two free throws to cut the deficit to one — 25-24. Hinsdale freshman Daylyn Dupuis tied the score at 27 with a long 3-point basket with less than three minutes left in the game.
But the Blue Devils held them off for the win. The Pacers were led by Nardolillo with 13 points. Junior Aleah Owen had 5, Pagach 4, Dupuis 3, freshman Gabi Frain 2, and Ari Lee 2.
After the game, Hinsdale Coach Terry Bonnette said: “Well, we started too slow. I mean, obviously we didn't come out strong. We didn't play with energy in the first half. We came out the second-half, played with energy and played much better. Made it a ball game late. ... I was happy that they at least corrected it and came out hard in the second-half but too little, too late, I guess.”
The Hinsdale girls' next game is Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 5:30 p.m. at Wilton-Lyndeborough.