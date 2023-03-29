HINSDALE, N.H. — The arrival of spring is a beginning. For plants and trees, it is a time of new growth and development.
This year, the Hinsdale High School softball team may embody some of those same characteristics.
Coming into this season the Pacers have a relatively young team, several of whom are returning members, according to head coach Terry Bonnette. Out of the 15 members of the team, there are only three seniors in Lily Briggs, Samarra Clark and Sara Miller. There are five juniors in Julia Hammond, Aubrey LeDoyt, Adeline Nardolillo, Aleah Owens, and Brooke Pagach. The other seven members of the team are comprised of sophomores and freshmen.
Bonnette said Miller and sophomore Daytona Boyd will see time pitching this year while Nardolillo and Pagach are expected to see time at catcher and also play infield.
However, Bonnette said the team has a glut at infield and some of the players will have to be reallocated elsewhere. As of earlier this week, decisions as to what position players were going to be assigned remained undetermined, especially when it came to the infield.
“I have a number of girls who put in for shortstop. I have a number who put in for second base and I just want to make sure we get the right person there, so we need to see them outside,” said Bonnette. “There’s some work to be done still; a lot of work to be done. We scrimmage next Friday ... and we open the following Monday. So, it’s coming up soon.”
As of Tuesday, the team had been unable to practice outside due to the weather. While it made evaluating possible fits for the infield difficult, Bonnette said that was even more true for the outfield. Owens and sophomore Jenna Emery have both played outfield, as well as infield, but Bonnette said he has not yet been able to hit fly balls to them or any of the other potential candidates.
Despite the lack of time outdoors, Bonnette said he has seen some positive things out of this year’s team.
“We’ve got a number of girls who I think are going to play infield pretty well and I’ve seen some good swings in the batting cage. We haven’t seen live pitching yet, but we’re hoping to get outside soon,” Bonnette said. “I’ve seen some good things. Some soft hands, some good swings; some things that will contribute to the success of the individual and hopefully the team.”
While about half the team is comprised of upperclassmen, the other half is made up of four sophomores and three freshmen. Despite their youth, Bonnette said he expects the freshmen to play a role on the team.
“There’s a few freshmen that are going to come right in and contribute. We have Gabie Frain who is another infielder, good hitter. We have Renee (Crosby) who’s a good infielder and good hitter. They’re both freshmen.”
When the season opens, Bonnette said the team will have several tough opponents in Division 4. Bonnette expects Newport and Epping to be two of the team’s toughest competitiors, but they are not the only ones.
“We’re playing a pretty tough schedule. There’s a pitcher from Franklin (who is) only an eighth grader and she throws BBs. We faced her last year, so they’re going to be very tough. They’ll be tough as far as the pitcher takes them. They weren’t strong in the field (or) necessarily strong at the plate, but at this level you really go as far as the pitcher will take you.”
With pitching being a major part of the game and a key to a team’s success, Bonnette is hopeful that the team’s pitchers will help earn the Pacers some wins.
“We’re hoping our pitchers can come around and throw strikes and hit spots and change speeds and do all that stuff to be effective.”
Sophomores Madilyn Denis and Rylee Grove and freshman Ari Lee make up the rest of this year’s team. Hinsdale opens the season on April 10 at home against Sunapee. The game begins at 4 p.m.