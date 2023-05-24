HINSDALE — Going up against undefeated Newport on Tuesday, the Hinsdale softball team played the Tigers closely for much of the game.
"I thought we played pretty good defense early on. We were only down 3-0 in the fifth, so we were in the ball game," said Hinsdale head coach Terry Bonnette.
Newport (14-0) scored four in the sixth inning and three in the seventh inning to pull away from the Pacers (8-11) and put the game out of reach.
"They're a very good Division 3 team," said Bonnette.
Hinsdale’s Sara Miller pitches against Newport during a softball game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Hinsdale’s Brooke Pagach makes contact with the ball during a softball game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Sara Miller threw a good game for the Pacers, going all seven innings and allowing 10 runs on 16 hits and striking out five.
"She threw a good game," Bonnette said.
It was Hinsdale's final home game of the season. Hinsdale was on the road for the season finale against Sunapee on Wednesday.