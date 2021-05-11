HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity softball team lost to Monadnock 16-9 on Tuesday.
Angelina Nardolillo went the distance inside the circle for the hosts. Delaney Wilcox and Olivia Pangelinan paced the Hinsdale offense with three and two hits, respectively.
The rematch will take place at Monadnock on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Division 4 standings
1. Sunapee 8-1
2. Woodsville 8-1
3. Epping 5-2
4. Profile 6-2
5. Newmarket 3-1
6. Lisbon 5-2
7. Gorham 3-2
8. Moultonborough 4-3
9. Groveton 2-4
10. Colebrook 1-2
11. Portsmouth Christian 1-2
12. Hinsdale 2-7
13. Wilton 1-5
14. Pittsburg-Canaan 1-5
15. Lin-Wood 1-2
16. Franklin 0-3
17. Pittsfield 0-3
18. Farmington 0-5
19. Littleton 0-6