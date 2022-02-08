HINSDALE, N.H. — The defending state champion Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team is about to face off against the school's varsity boys squad.
Only that this matchup will take place on Sunday evening, on a couch, with the proper snacks, and in front of a big screen.
Despite the Los Angeles Rams being 4.5-point favorites, eight of the 10 participants in this Super Bowl challenge predicted that the Cincinnati Bengals will prevail.
The Lady Pacers guessed that Joe Burrow will be named MVP, Ja'Marr Chase will score the game's first touchdown, and that the first score of the contest will be a TD. The Hinsdale boys believe that OBJ will strike first, that the Rams will be leading at halftime, and that there will be at least one successful two-point conversion.
Teams will earn one point for each correct pick (winning team, exact score for either team) and two points for each correct prop prediction.
The Girls
Aleah Owen — Bengals 32-28
Chandra Burnham — Bengals 28-21
Addy Nardolillo — Bengals 32-23
Brooke Pagach — Bengals 28-21
Megan Roberts — Bengals 31-28
The Boys
Brayden Eastman — Bengals 42-30
Aidan Davis — Rams 32-21
Alex Shaink — Rams 36-24
Tanner Hammond — Bengals 14-7
Josh Southwick — Bengals 24-17