SUNAPEE, N.H. — On Friday night, the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team downed Mount Royal 55-33 and the Lady Pacers beat the Knights 53-17.
"We played well tonight, we just need to work on rebounding. Our passion and teamwork was really great," said Hinsdale boys coach Carl Anderson.
Brayden Eastman went off for 17 points to lead the 1-0 Pacers, who opened up a 25-13 halftime advantage. Alex Shaink followed with a dozen points while Tanner Hammond cleaned the glass.
Addie Nardolillo and Megan Roberts scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, to power the Lady Pacers (1-1). Point guard Brooklyn Pagach chipped in with a dime's worth.