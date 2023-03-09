HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale Middle and High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams will be taking on the school’s alumni at Hinsdale High School tonight for a fundraising event.
The girls teams will play at 5:30 p.m. and the boys play at 7 p.m. The alumni team for the boys will be comprised of players who attended the school from 1974 until 2022. The alumni team for the girls will be made up players who attended the school from 2004 until 2022.
Ticket prices are $4 for students and $5 for adults. There will also be a 50/50 raffle for a foldable e-bike. Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each or $20 for five tickets.
This is the first time that the school will be able to host the game since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The game is a fundraiser for the Parent Teachers Student Association (PTSA) and the athletic department. Money will be raised through ticket sales, the raffle, and concessions.