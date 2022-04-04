HINSDALE, N.H. — Track is back!
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, the Hinsdale track and field team will return to action with a meet at Conant on April 12. Kailyn Fleury, Trevor Parkinson and Matthew St. John all participated as freshmen and have returned as seniors.
“Kailyn will be asked to lead our small group of girls. She has experience in the 800, 1600, 3200, and javelin. She was a member of our school-record 4x800 and distance medley team from 2019. Kailyn has potential to qualify for the D-3 state championship in her running events,” said Hinsdale coach Glenn Hammett.
St. John is the younger brother of Maggie, who was a track star at Hinsdale before going to UNH.
“Though the season is young, he’s already proven to be a fun yet hardworking thrower who our younger guys hold in high esteem,” Hammett noted.
Parkinson ran the 1600 and 3200 as a ninth-grader.
“He’ll still compete in those races, but we’re going to rely on him in other events like the hurdles and relays,” stated the Hinsdale coach.
Michael Lugo and Justin Goodwin have both shown a range of athleticism and have the talent to score points in most events.
Naomi Molin, who specializes in the shot and discus, is Hinsdale’s assistant track and field coach this spring.
“We’re excited to have her expertise this season,” Hammett said of the 2019 graduate.
Hinsdale roster: Coaches — Glenn Hammett, Naomi Molin. Athletes — Kailyn Fleury, Paige Lenahan, Nikia Saari-Rosa, Trevor Parkinson, Justin Goodwin, Michael Lugo, Matthew St. John, Cooper Scherlin, Connor Sengaloun, Jordan Smith, Isiah Barker, Noah Demers, Gabe Barker, Benjamin Calderwood, Jayden Bickford, Ely Saari-Rosa.