HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale High School baseball field's two dugouts were dedicated to Matt Snyder, who died from injuries sustained in a 2018 car crash, on Monday evening.
"He'd probably be laughing," Snyder's mom responded after being asked what her son would think of the honor. "He's just constantly laughing. He was constantly joking around with people...just kind of the class clown."
The 2017 Hinsdale High School graduate was employed as a cashier at Sandri Sunoco and previously at T-Bird Mini Mart, both in Hinsdale.
"He was an avid Red Sox fan and could talk sports all day long. His most favorite was baseball, but he pretty much loved any sport," Bridget Cummings said of her son, adding that he also loved the Celtics.
Brattleboro Reformer Sports Editor Shane Covey remembers shooting hoops with Snyder one day on Hinsdale High School's outdoor courts.
"He introduced himself to me and let me know he was hoping to play on the middle school team," remembers Covey. "We just started talking about the NBA playoffs as we took turns shooting. He would show me specific plays that Boston's Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett made the night before."
Hinsdale Selectboard Chairman Steve Diorio and former Hinsdale High School student Daniel Tetreault revealed a plaque for Snyder to a small crowd on Monday. The plaques will be displayed in the two new dugouts that were built by Tetreault for his Extended Learning Opportunities project last school year.
"He (Matt) was a friend of a mutual friend," said Tetreault, who recalls hearing Snyder talk about baseball and basketball during road trips or at fast food restaurants.