SWANZEY, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team lost to Monadnock 90-44 in Wednesday's season opener.
Tyler Hebert and Nate Doyle each scored 19 points to power the winners. Brayden Eastman and Arth Patel scored 15 and eight points respectively to lead the Pacers.
"I think it speaks volumes of our actual ability,” said Hinsdale’s acting head coach Brett Eastman. “This is a young team that we’ve got. I think it’s inspiring. It really tells us what our future holds. It’s promising to say the least.”
The 0-1 Pacers, whose rematch with Monadnock was cancelled on Friday, are scheduled to play at Conant (1-0) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Hinsdale roster: Coach — Carl Anderson. Players — Arth Patel, Jason Cowan, Bobby LeClair, Aiden Davis, Tanner Hammond, Noah Pangelinan, Alex Shaink, Brayden Eastman, Hunter Dingman, Julian Shaink, Parker Cavana.
Monadnock roster: Coach — Jim Hill. Players — Ben Dean, Malik Torres, Nate Johnson, Gabe Hill, Carson Shanks, Andrew Colbert, Kevin Putnam, Anthony Poanessa, Dom Lefebvre, Trevor Heise, Jacob Kidney, Tyler Hebert, Nate Doyle.