WINCHESTER, N.H. — Tim LeBlanc finished 5th in the Mini Stock race on Saturday evening at Monadnock Speedway.
The Hinsdale resident is now 12th in the point standings. He had previously taken fourth in a May 4 heat.
Vernon's Hillary Renaud, who is ranked second in the Street Stock division, wound up sixth in her latest race. Vernon's Pat Houle ended up eighth in Saturday's Mini Stock showdown.
Monadnock Speedway returns to action June 19, with the Teddy Bear Pools Street Stock 50-lapper leading a full card of racing.