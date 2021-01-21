Conant's Colson Seppala dribbles toward the basket while Aidan Davis defends for the Pacers during Thursday night's game in Hinsdale.
Kelly Fletcher
Conant's Hayden Ketola drives toward the basket while Alex Shaink defends for the Pacers.
Kelly Fletcher
Hinsdale's Robert LeClair blocks a shot by Conant's Garret Somero.
Kelly Fletcher
Hinsdale's Aidan Davis defends against Conant's Garret Somero on the low block.
Kelly Fletcher
Noah Pangelinan drives to the hoop for the home team.
Kelly Fletcher
Brayden Eastman runs the show for the Pacers.
Kelly Fletcher
KELLY FLETCHER, REFORMER CORRESPONDENT -- The Pacers' Brayden Eastman is flanked by Conant players as he dribbles down the court during Thursday night's game at Hinsdale.
Kelly Fletcher
Hinsdale's Alex Shaink looks to attack.
Kelly Fletcher
Alex Shaink goes baseline.
Kelly Fletcher
KELLY FLETCHER, REFORMER CORRESPONDENT -- Alex Shaink tries to outmaneuver defenders during Thursday night's game against Conant. Conant took the win on the Pacer's home court 58-41.
Kelly Fletcher
Hinsdale's Brayden Eastman is pressured by Conant's Hayden Ketola.
Kelly Fletcher
Brayden Eastman maneuvers around Conant's Hayden Ketola.
Kelly Fletcher
Arth Patel passes the ball to a Hinsdale teammate. The senior guard scored a game-high 18 points during Thursday's matchup at "the Stable."
Kelly Fletcher
Arth Patel defends against Conant's Malique Motuzas.
Kelly Fletcher
Hinsdale's Noah Pangelinan dribbles along the sideline.
Kelly Fletcher
Noah Pangelinan beats the Conant press.
Kelly Fletcher
Noah Pangelinan brings the ball up the court.
Kelly Fletcher
Noah Pangelinan goes in for a layup as Garret Somero defends for the visiting Orioles.
Kelly Fletcher
Noah Pangelinan sets up a play.
Kelly Fletcher
Conant's Jacob Tremblay runs a fast break.
Kelly Fletcher
Arth Patel attempts to break the Conant press.
Kelly Fletcher
Arth Patel searches for an open teammate.
Kelly Fletcher
Arth Patel hit five of Hinsdale's eight trifectas on Thursday evening.
Kelly Fletcher
Assistant coach Brett Eastman gives instructions to Noah Pangelinan.
Kelly Fletcher
Arth Patel dribbles away from Conant defenders.
Kelly Fletcher
Arth Patel handles the rock for the Pacers.
Kelly Fletcher
Arth Patel scored 35 points in both games against Conant combined, including 17 in the first meeting and 18 on Thursday.
Kelly Fletcher
HINSDALE, N.H. — On National Hugging Day, Carl Anderson wanted to show each of his varsity basketball players some love.
But the pandemic kept Hinsdale's coach from embracing his warriors.
"I can't put in to words how proud I am of my team's effort," said Anderson following his team's 58-41 loss to Conant on Thursday evening. "The biggest thing is that we're starting to gel, which is the mark of a good team. We're not flashy and we're not big, but we have a lot of heart."
The Division 4 Pacers, who had lost by 30 points in the teams' first meeting on Tuesday, were within six points of their D-3 foe early in the fourth quarter in the rematch.
"We are playing a Division 3 schedule. I told the kids not to look up there this season," Anderson stated as he glanced at the scoreboard.
Hinsdale's Arth Patel, who had scored 17 points in Jaffrey on Tuesday, ended up with a game-high 18 points Thursday night. He hit five of his team's eight trifectas.
"Look at him, he's maybe 5-7," the Hinsdale coach noted. "He's ferocious. He's a great leader."
The teams were deadlocked on three different occasions in the opening quarter. Brayden Eastman wowed the crowd with a runner that he kissed in off the glass, a steal and layup by Noah Pangelinan made it 4-4, and a make from downtown by Aidan Davis pulled the hosts even at 12-12 later on.
Conant then went on a 12-1 run, however, to take a 24-13 advantage to the intermission.
The way that the Pacers battled back would have had the excited Anderson giving his players hugs and high fives during normal times.
Davis drained a deep deuce from the left wing, Patel hit a mid-range jumper, Pangelinan made a couple of freebies, Jason Cowan connected from beyond the arc, Davis knocked down a 3, and Patel splashed a pair of trifectas to get Hinsdale within 37-31 early in the fourth quarter.
"Energy is huge with these guys," Anderson said of the comeback bid.
The Orioles would pull away at that point, with power forward Garret Somero delivering twice in the paint and Malique Motuzas finishing off a fast break down the stretch.
