MONTPELIER — Rootstock Publishing, a Vermont-based publisher, announces the Oct. 11 release of Striding Rough Ice: Coaching College Hockey and Growing Up in the Game by retired coach Gary Wright, of Cornwall, Vt.
Striding Rough Ice is a behind-the-scenes look in the locker room, on the bench, and on the bus with award-winning NCAA Division 1 hockey coach Gary Wright, who began his compelling career playing for his father at a New Hampshire prep school during the end of the outdoor era, and leaves American International College tied with Michigan’s coach Red Berenson for the longest tenure at one D1 school.
“The job comes with headaches, such as conflicts with players, maintaining team discipline, and the ongoing pressure to win hockey games," said Gary Wright. “But the rewards are many: mentoring young athletes, healthy competition, and the simple joy of reveling in a bus ride home with the team after a road win."
Wright’s awards include UVM Hockey Coaches Unsung Hero Award, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s Coach of the Year Award, AIC Athletics Hall of Fame, and Proctor Academy Athletics Hall of Fame, among other accolades. He recently retired from a 32-year head coaching career at American International College (AIC) in Springfield, Mass. He now lives in Vermont, and enjoys golfing, music, and hiking with his dog Hobey.
“I have always enjoyed writing,” said Wright. “My mother, who has published numerous books, encouraged me to write this book, and publishing has been a great way to continue immersing myself in hockey, and to give back to the game. I hope it will inspire more people to follow college hockey, and introduce others to this captivating sport."
Striding Rough Ice is available for the public at local bookstores, online book retailers, and at Rootstock Publishing’s website, www.rootstockpublishing.com.