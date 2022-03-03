BRATTLEBORO — Ross Wilkin, 63, of Hinsdale, N.H., died on Wednesday.
"Rosco" was an assistant coach for the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys' ice hockey team. His grandson Darek Harvey was one of the Colonels' netminders.
"I have only been with Ross for one season, but his personality, his charisma, and his attention to detail with our goaltenders has been a great addition to our program, and he is a person whom all players and coaches hold in high regard," wrote BUHS head coach Eric Libardoni on his team's Facebook page.
Wilkin ran goalie practices and also coached Harvey's team each year.
"Rosco was a longtime coach for the Brattleboro Hockey Association and dedicated his time to coach many kids over the years, especially goalies," said BHA board member Morris Senkichi Senky Kimura, adding that Wilkin also has a grandson on the PeeWee South team. "He is truly a legend among past BHA players."
In 2019, Wilkin and Rob Pattison coached the BHA Bantam A team to a title. In 2000, he won the Ann Bartlett Award, which goes to someone who has given years of dedicated service to BHA.
"He loved the game, but he loved the relationships with his hockey family more," said Pattison, who recalls Wilkin buying championship hats for each player prior to their team's big win three years ago.
BHA will be honoring Wilkin at the Living Memorial Park rink on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. BUHS players and members of the BHA community are planning to attend.