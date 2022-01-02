BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department has made some Nelson Withington Skating Rink schedule changes due to the annual Brattleboro Hockey Association Tournament this coming weekend.
On Friday, there will be no 7-9 p.m. public skating and no 9:15-10:15 p.m. open adult hockey.
On Saturday, there will be no 12:15-1:15 p.m. stick time and no 1:30-4 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. public skating.
On Sunday, there will be no 7:30-8:30 a.m. speed skating and no 1-4 p.m. public skating. There will be public skating from 7-9 p.m.