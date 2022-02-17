BRATTLEBORO — The BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame will honor its 2021 class with a banquet on April 2 at Post 5 American Legion. The dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. and an awards ceremony will follow.
Tickets are available immediately at a cost of $35 per ticket. Those planning to honor a specific inductee who would like to reserve a table or tables may do so. Tables will accommodate 6-8 people. Make your preference known at the time of ticket purchase. If there are not enough people in your party to reserve a full table, groups will be combined. You do not need to reserve a table to attend the banquet as there will also be general admission.
To secure your ticket or tickets, send your check in the appropriate amount ($35/ticket) made out to BUHS Athletic HOF to: BUHS Athletic HOF, PO Box 8018, Brattleboro, VT, 05304-8018. In your mailing, list the name or names of the people corresponding with the ticket order.
No physical ticket will be issued. Confirmation of your order will be sent and you only need to check in at the entrance on the night of the banquet to be admitted. You will need proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
Include in your ticket order a typed email address to confirm your ticket purchase. A committee member will email ticket confirmation.
The committee is allowed to sell 200 tickets on a first come, first served basis. Priority will be given to family members and guests of the inductees.
The inductees for the inaugural BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame are: Jason Dunklee, David Lantz, 1970-1974 Girls Tennis, Geoff Sather, Ben Gilbert, Art Freeman, Frank Taylor, Drew Richards, Kari Greenbaum and Ann Wheelock.