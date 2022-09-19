TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray’s Finch Holmes, who has scored three of his varsity soccer team’s six goals this season, received 208 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“He’s a leader on the team and model of sportsmanship,” said Rebels coach Bartlett Holmes. “Finch is a dynamic soccer player and has great field vision. His understanding of the game along with his technical skills give him the ability to control the middle of the field and distribute the ball well to his teammates.”
The junior was nominated after he tallied twice during the Townshend team’s 4-0 victory over Bellows Falls. He is now in the running for Athlete of the Fall and a gift certificate to The Marina.
This week’s nominees are shown below. You can vote for one of them on the reformer.com poll by Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.
Abby Towle found the back of the net twice to propel the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team to a thrilling 2-1 win over Rivendell.
Ozzie VanHendrick erupted for four goals to lead the Brattleboro varsity boys soccer team to a 6-1 rout of Arlington in the opening round of the annual John James Tournament.
Sadie Scott had a hat-trick, while battling pneumonia, to help the undefeated Bellows Falls varsity field hockey team top Windsor 7-1.