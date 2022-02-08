Hinsdale hosted Holy Family during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
HINSDALE N.H. — Karl Yonkeu seems to enjoy playing inside "the Stable."
Nearly one year after scoring 20 points there in a playoff game, the electric guard poured in 16 more as his Holy Family varsity boys basketball team outscored host Hinsdale 60-40 on Tuesday night.
"That was pretty nice," said a member of the student section after Yonkeu wound up while airborne and dunked for a second time on the evening.
The Pacers, who trailed by 26 points at the intermission, went on a 16-1 run in the third quarter to give their backers some hope. Aidan Davis (14 points) was the man in that span — he scored twice inside, made two free throws, knocked down a 15-foot jumper, and wowed the crowd by going up high to lay in a well-placed lob from Brayden Eastman (12 points).
"Aidan did a phenomenal job," said Hinsdale coach Carl Anderson, whose team fell to 5-5 overall. "He cleaned the boards for us and he has that (mid-range) shot."
Holy Family's Karl Yonkeu rejects a shot.
Josh Southwick looks to pass.
Brayden Eastman looks for an open teammate.
Tanner Hammond runs the show for the Pacers.
Players battle for possession.
Alex Shaink attacks for the Pacers.
Alex Shaink moves in for a layup.
Brayden Eastman forces the issue.
Tanner Hammond turns the corner for a baseline drive.
Tanner Hammond is double-teamed in the corner.
Aidan Davis scored a team-high 14 points for the Pacers.
Brayden Eastman finished with a dozen points.
Brayden Eastman gets a shot off.
Aidan Davis scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter.
Josh Southwick enters a post pass.
Josh Southwick passes to a teammate.
Josh Southwick runs the show.
Aidan Davis catches a pass.
Tanner Hammond looks to shoot.
Aidan Davis was on fire in the second half.
Aidan Davis releases a shot.
Tanner Hammond operates inside.
Tanner Hammond goes up strong.
Tanner Hammond is blocked from behind.
Tanner Hammond puts up a shot.
Justin Goodwin is double-teamed.
Connor Clement threatens for the Pacers.
Connor Clement goes in for a layup.
Aidan Davis skies for a rebound.
Holy Family's Yves Murigoneza took over after that. He drained two shots from downtown and also scored along the baseline over the last nine minutes.
A rejection by Davis was the home team's highlight down the stretch.
"The shots didn't fall for us in the first half. In the second half, we came out and put up 30," mentioned Anderson.
The Pacers were held to four field goals over the first 16 minutes. Brayden Eastman made a layup and hit a 3, Justin Goodwin buried a baseline J, and John Winter delivered in the paint.
"He's a freshman!" members of the student section chanted after Winter's hoop.
Yonkeu, a big and powerful guard, could do as he pleased. He went coast-to-coast, had a putback, and also threw it down twice to help the Griffins to a 36-10 halftime lead.
The Holy Family star then connected from deep early in the third quarter before Hinsdale's monster run made things interesting.
Shane Covey can be reached at
scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.