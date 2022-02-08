Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Hinsdale hosted Holy Family during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

HINSDALE N.H. — Karl Yonkeu seems to enjoy playing inside "the Stable."

Nearly one year after scoring 20 points there in a playoff game, the electric guard poured in 16 more as his Holy Family varsity boys basketball team outscored host Hinsdale 60-40 on Tuesday night.

"That was pretty nice," said a member of the student section after Yonkeu wound up while airborne and dunked for a second time on the evening.

The Pacers, who trailed by 26 points at the intermission, went on a 16-1 run in the third quarter to give their backers some hope. Aidan Davis (14 points) was the man in that span — he scored twice inside, made two free throws, knocked down a 15-foot jumper, and wowed the crowd by going up high to lay in a well-placed lob from Brayden Eastman (12 points).

"Aidan did a phenomenal job," said Hinsdale coach Carl Anderson, whose team fell to 5-5 overall. "He cleaned the boards for us and he has that (mid-range) shot."

Holy Family's Yves Murigoneza took over after that. He drained two shots from downtown and also scored along the baseline over the last nine minutes.

A rejection by Davis was the home team's highlight down the stretch.

"The shots didn't fall for us in the first half. In the second half, we came out and put up 30," mentioned Anderson. 

The Pacers were held to four field goals over the first 16 minutes. Brayden Eastman made a layup and hit a 3, Justin Goodwin buried a baseline J, and John Winter delivered in the paint.

"He's a freshman!" members of the student section chanted after Winter's hoop.

Yonkeu, a big and powerful guard, could do as he pleased. He went coast-to-coast, had a putback, and also threw it down twice to help the Griffins to a 36-10 halftime lead.

The Holy Family star then connected from deep early in the third quarter before Hinsdale's monster run made things interesting.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.