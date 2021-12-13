BRATTLEBORO — After having to livestream her daughter’s basketball games last winter due to the pandemic, Stephanie Coleman Givens was happy to see the recent Tip Off Tournament from the bleachers.
“I’ve been waiting a long time for this,” she said following Brattleboro’s one-point loss to Burr and Burton in the first round of the tourney on Friday night in Townshend.
The Colonels, who would then defeat host Leland & Gray in the consolation game on Saturday, will face Springfield in their home opener on Thursday night at 7.
The schedule turns brutal after that, with consecutive road games against 2018 and 2019 state champion Saint Johnsbury, 2013-2016 state champion Champlain Valley Union, and 2020 semifinalist Essex.
Tri-captains Chloe Givens, Kiki McNary and Brenna Beebe will be trying to lead the purple and white to upset victories up north. McNary, who missed her junior season because of a knee injury, has scored 13 points this winter and was named to the Leland & Gray All-Tournament Team on Saturday.
“Kiki will be our starting point guard. She has speed and quickness and can help with fast breaks and ball control,” said Brattleboro head coach Chris Worden. “Givens and Beebe are always looking to score — Chloe with her slashing style to the hoop, and Brenna with her quickness off the dribble and her presence inside.
Beebe and Givens finished with nine and seven points, respectively, against Burr and Burton. Beebe got to the charity stripe four different times while Givens hurt her foes with a mid-range jumper and a baseline move.
Diamond Bedward, Emily Worden, Madison Severance and Alyssa Grover are the other returnees for the 1-1 Colonels.
“The other returning players will play big roles in both the guard and forward positions. They are all solid players: each can shoot, handle the ball and play good defense. I will be looking for these players to step up and play a big part in our offense,” the BUHS coach mentioned.
Newcomers Kaitlyn Pattison and Katelyn Longe were big contributors in the season opener, with the former scoring five points and the latter rejecting a couple of shots.
“Longe is a senior who played at Twin Valley for the past three seasons and she will bring experience and depth to the inside,” said coach Worden. “Pattison is another quick guard with good ball skills who will add depth to the guard position.”
Mallory Newton, Morgan Houghton and Ariane Sanabria Bilbao, who is an exchange student from Spain, are all reserve forwards.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Chris Worden, Meghan Pacheco. Manager — Fiona Kidder. Players — Emily Worden, Madison Severance, Chloe Givens, Brenna Beebe, Kaitlyn Pattison, Kiki McNary, Diamond Bedward, Alyssa Grover, Katelyn Longe, Morgan Houghton, Ariane Sanabria Bilbao, Mallory Newton.
Brattleboro schedule
Dec. 10 — lost to BBA: 36-35
Dec. 11 — beat Leland & Gray: 32-27
Dec. 16 — host Springfield: 7 p.m.
Dec. 18 — at Saint Johnsbury: 1:30 p.m.
Dec. 28 — at Champlain Valley Union: 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 30 — at Essex: 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 4 — at Northampton, Mass.: 7 p.m.
Jan. 6 — host Windsor: 7 p.m.
Jan. 10 — host Fair Haven: 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 13 — host Woodstock: 7 p.m.
Jan. 15 — at Fair Haven: 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 17 — host Hartford: 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 — host South Burlington: 1 p.m.
Jan. 25 — host Rutland: 7 p.m.
Jan. 27 — at Windsor: 7 p.m.
Feb. 1 — at MAU: 7 p.m.
Feb. 4 — at Rutland: 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 — host Saint Johnsbury: 1 p.m.
Feb. 15 — host MAU: 7 p.m.
Feb. 18 — at Burr and Burton: 7 p.m.